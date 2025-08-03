Sunday, August 3, 2025
Wolfe’s Woofers

Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe: She’s Gone even more Coconuts

Share

I saw her before she saw me. The Coconut Lady. Walking down the beach in giant sunglasses, holding a clipboard like she was doing an environmental impact assessment on the palm trees. Chin up. Swagger full blast. Like the coconuts hired her personally.
We all remember when she used to sneak into people’s yards before she got famous—before the commercials. Back then, she was flinging coconuts into a wheelbarrow shouting, “It’s for the children!” like a tropical raccoon with a machete and a cause.
I asked her what she was doing now. She smiled like she was about to launch a TED Talk and said, “I’m a Coconut Consultant. I curate high-vibration coconuts for luxury experiences.” I said, “So… you still stealing them?” She looked at me like I was the thief. “No, mija. I invoice now.”
Then she handed me a coconut and told me to whisper my dreams into it. I don’t know what possessed me—I did it. When I opened my eyes, she was gone. So was my pen. And taped to the coconut was a ripped notebook page that read:
Factura – $45
Servicio: Coconut Alignment + Dream Activation
Deposítalo: Coconut Lady, Belize Bank #123456789
No refunds. Blessings.
Just then Debbie walks by, clutching a coconut like a grenade. She stops, looks at mine, sighs, and goes, “She got you too, huh?”

The events and characters depicted in Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The column is intended for satire and entertainment purposes only.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun