Sunday, September 7, 2025
Wolfe’s Woofers

Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe: The Great Beachfront Illusion

Share

This week, our ever-busy local realtor, Christian Guerrero, was showing a tourist some “beachfront” properties.
House #1: The guy looks around and says, “But this isn’t beachfront.” Christian grins: “Sure it is the beach is right there, just squint past the mangroves and pretend.”
House #2: One lot over, nice spot… except there’s a big wooden house blocking the ocean. The guy frowns, “But I can’t see the sea from here.” Christian shrugs: “Don’t worry, you will right after the next hurricane.”
House #3: Finally, Christian takes him to a condo with a “panoramic view.” They get to the roof, the tourist looks out and says, “Wait… that’s a cemetery.” Christian beams: “Exactly! Ocean in the front, eternal peace in the back. And hey you’ll never have to worry about the neighbors playing music too loud.”

The events and characters depicted in Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The column is intended for satire and entertainment purposes only.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun