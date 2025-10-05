Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe – Grayson’s side hustle

I was heading to the gallery the other day when Grayson jumped up, all eager, “Hey, I’ll come with you!” I was so happy he wanted to tag along with me, and lately he’d been doing it more and more. I figured he was just enjoying spending time with me.

We were sitting there when a couple of tourists pulled up and started fumbling with the parking meter. As everybody in town knows, those meters haven’t worked in years — they’re just shiny souvenirs bolted to the street.

Before I could say a word, Grayson dashed outside. “Don’t worry,” he told them, “just give me the coins and I’ll hold on to them. This is my mom’s gallery — if the traffic officer comes, I’ll tell them the meter’s jammed and hand them the money.”

I pulled him aside after and said, “Grayson, you know very well those parking meters don’t work.” He just grinned and said, “They work just great for me.”

