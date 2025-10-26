Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe – Sure Cure

Glenn and I were having coffee at Holiday Hotel one morning, meeting with a contractor from Corozal named Jose. We were going over plans for our upcoming project when Glenn mentioned he’d reached out to another contractor to borrow an extra construction guy since we were short.

Just then, Glenn’s phone rang. It was the worker.

“Morning, Glenn speaking.”

A slow voice came through the line. “Mr. Glenn… this is Diego. I’m supposed to come on the next boat from Corozal to work with Mr. Jose.”

“Oh right you’re the guy Manuel recommended!” Glenn said. “You heading over?”

“Well, sir,” Diego groaned, “I woke up feeling real bad… got a headache, my belly turning, and even my foot hurting. I don’t think I can make it today.”

Glenn looked over at Jose and said, “You hear that? Your worker’s sick.”

Jose laughed. “Put him on speaker, man.”

When he did, Jose said, “Diego, when I feel sick like that, I just go home, see my wife, and tell her to give me a little extra loving. Works better than any medicine. Try that and call back.”

We all laughed and went back to our coffee.

About an hour later, Glenn’s phone rang again.

“Mr. Glenn! It’s Diego! Tell Jose his medicine worked! I feel great, I’m catching the next boat!”

Glenn grinned. “Glad to hear it, buddy.”

Then Diego added, “And Mr. Glenn… tell Jose he got a nice house!”

The events and characters depicted in Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The column is intended for satire and entertainment purposes only.