Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe: Still Running

Market Day at Caribbean Villas always starts the same way. You’re “just passing through” and somehow end up stopped at every booth, mid-conversation, holding something you didn’t plan to buy.
Jojo was there with his stand of fairy-light bottles, glowing like he bottled good vibes. Between selling lights, he’s really trying to convince me to come to his yoga classes out at Lina Point.
He says, “You should try it.”
I tell him, “Nahhh… I don’t really like exercise.”
He keeps going, so I say, “I just run every day for fifteen minutes.”
That gets a questionable nod.
I explain my system – if I miss a day, I just add those fifteen minutes to the next day.
He raises his judgmental eyebrows and nods again and goes, “Oh, really?”
I say, “Yes bwai. Tomorrow, if I start at 6AM, I just have to run until Easter, and I’m good.

The events and characters depicted in Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The column is intended for satire and entertainment purposes only.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

