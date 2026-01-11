Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe: Still Running

Market Day at Caribbean Villas always starts the same way. You’re “just passing through” and somehow end up stopped at every booth, mid-conversation, holding something you didn’t plan to buy.

Jojo was there with his stand of fairy-light bottles, glowing like he bottled good vibes. Between selling lights, he’s really trying to convince me to come to his yoga classes out at Lina Point.

He says, “You should try it.”

I tell him, “Nahhh… I don’t really like exercise.”

He keeps going, so I say, “I just run every day for fifteen minutes.”

That gets a questionable nod.

I explain my system – if I miss a day, I just add those fifteen minutes to the next day.

He raises his judgmental eyebrows and nods again and goes, “Oh, really?”

I say, “Yes bwai. Tomorrow, if I start at 6AM, I just have to run until Easter, and I’m good.

The events and characters depicted in Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The column is intended for satire and entertainment purposes only.