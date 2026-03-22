Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe: Helpful Dennis

Dennis got off a gig from Wayo’s and called me late because his cart wasn’t working and the band still had all their gear on the back.

So now I’m driving the cart, loaded down with speakers and stands, with Dennis sitting beside me like quality control.

Halfway home… lights behind me.

I pull over.

The officer walks up. “Evening.”

He looks me over, then glances at the back of the cart.

Before he can say anything else, Dennis leans forward.

“Yes sir… she was going a little fast back there.”

I slowly turned and looked at him.

The officer raised an eyebrow. “Oh really?”

Dennis nodded. “Yeah… and she didn’t slow down by the corner either.”

Silence.

The officer looked at me… then back at Dennis.

Then he said,

“Well… I actually stopped you because you dropped a cable back there.”

He paused.

“But now that I know…”

The events and characters depicted in Wolfe’s Woofers by Melody S. Wolfe are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The column is intended for satire and entertainment purposes only.