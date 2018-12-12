3rd Annual Child Advisory Board (CAB) Presidents Meet in San Pedro

Many island students were educated during the 3rd Annual Child Advisory Board (CAB) President’s Meeting 2018 held at the San Pedro Town Central Park on Friday, December 7th. Present at the meeting was Mayor Daniel Guerrero, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Belize Representative Dr. Susan Kasedde, Minister of State for Labor, Local Government, and Rural Development Hon. Senator Dr. Carla Barnett and CAB Presidents from all the Municipalities/Cities in Belize (Corozal Town, Orange Walk Town, Belize City, San Pedro Town, San Ignacio and Santa Elena Town, Benque Viejo Town, Belmopan City, Stann-Creek Town and Punta Gorda Town).

CAB is a youth organization under the Sustainable Child-Friendly Municipalities (SCMF) that advocates for children and adolescents in the community through the development of the city by its Town Council. The CAB aims to use the National Children’s Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals to promote equality, greater social inclusion, diversity of children’s, experiences, abilities, and acknowledgment of cultures by promoting the education of health, justice, and social protection of children. The SCMF is a collaboration with UNICEF Belize, United Nations Development Programme and the Belize Mayor’s Association. The SCMF aims to guide cities and municipalities in local government in the inclusion of children’s rights as a key component of their goals and structure. It is a family-centered initiative geared towards making the municipalities child-friendly.

The event began with a short ceremony at 9AM, where each CAB President shared with the attendees, the great work they are doing at their municipalities as well as the issues affecting them. The stage also saw municipalities’ leaders and central government officials sharing a few motivational words.

After the short ceremony, each CAB President was awarded three new tablets. Attendees then got to enjoy an informative fair about what CAB is all about, and the various initiatives undertaken during the year, and how they are aligned to the National Children Agenda 2017-2030. For more information on San Pedro Town SCMF and CAB youth group, you can contact Jorge Aldana from The San Pedro Town Council at 226-2198.

