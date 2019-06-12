The Belize Youth Awards 2019 Call for Nominations

The Department of Youth Services (DYS) in the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture is now accepting nominations for the Belize Youth Awards 2019. This year’s awards include 16 categories for young people to showcase their diverse talents. The Department is looking for young people aged between 15 and 29 years old, who have demonstrated the importance of youth advocacy and leadership in categories such as The Youth in Entrepreneurship, The Environmental Steward, Youth in Journalism, Social Media Influencer, and Youth Minister’s Award for Leadership and Advocacy.

To apply, nominators must fill out an application that includes a description of the development work and how it makes a positive difference to the lives of others, written in 500 words OR described in a three-minute video; a copy of a valid social security card or Belizean Birth Certificate; one (1) reference letter (must NOT be from nominator); and a current passport-size picture. The application form can be found at https://forms.gle/RgUqD9zLKpuVWsKH9

As stated by the Director of Youth Services, “There is talent, leadership, innovative ideas, and a wealth of knowledge that can be learned from our youth. We simply must give them the platform to share it with us.” We thank you for your continued work and dedication to youth development nationally and globally.

The Department of Youth Services, and by extension the Government of Belize, encourages all Belizeans to nominate exceptional young people who are making a difference for their country.

For additional information regarding this activity, please feel free to contact our Communications Team at telephone number 207-0773 or email us at [email protected]

