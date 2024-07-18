San Pedro’s Annual Kids in Action Summer Camp Program is back!

The Youth Summer camp program, Kids in Action, is back in full swing, with 74 kids enrolled this year. The program, in partnership with the Coastal Zone Management Authority & Institute (CZMAI), started on Monday, July 8th, and will run through Thursday, July 18th. It offers ten incredible days of fun and knowledge enrichment for the young minds of Ambergris Caye.

This annual program, which first took place in 2008, has been divided into three fields: scuba diving, snorkeling, and fly fishing. Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, President of the San Pedro Tour Guide Association, leads the program alongside the well-known instructor and fly-fisherman Omar Arceo.

During the summer camp program, educational activities teach kids about the importance of reef ecology, the barrier reef, and the natural resources supporting the island’s ecosystems. Students will also learn about the crucial role of mangroves in climate change and as nursing grounds for juvenile fish, raising awareness for future conservation efforts.

The fly fishing team members will learn about different types of rods and how to improve their casting skills. They will also master essential knot-tying techniques crucial for catch-and-release fishing. Understanding the importance of protecting the species in the waters surrounding Ambergris Caye will foster the next generation of fishermen.

Mr. Leslie shared, “This Kids in Action program aims to engage students during the summer by teaching them fishing, snorkeling, or scuba diving. We are hosting the largest Summer Camp Program this year, with seventy-four kids! The program aims to encourage students to stay in school. Each summer, we visit different schools and inform the principals about the available spaces for each program. Teachers then select the program for each student based on their academic conduct and performance. We primarily focus on the graduating class to help them consider future paths as they transition to high school. We aim to inform students from a young age that they can pursue careers as divers, fly fishermen, or snorkeling guides if they are interested in water-related activities.” This year, the summer program collaborates with the San Pedro Roman Catholic School and Holy Cross Anglican School.

Leslie further commented, “The second point that we want to convey to students is how to appreciate the island’s natural resources. This is one of the main reasons why tourists travel from afar to visit Ambergris Caye. Currently, snorkelers have a value of $550 per kid, fly fishing a value of $750 per kid, and scuba divers a total value of up to $1,000 per kid. Suppose you add that we have close to $60,000 for this program through donations and contributions. All of this became possible with the help of the establishments contributing to the program’s success.” PADI donated books and application forms for the students interested in diving. Other establishments, including the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR), provide the essentials needed for the program. This year’s biggest contributor was the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), which contributed $3,000 towards the program to get supplies needed for the kids during training. “With all the donations gathered, we provided students with T-shirts, hats, and books, as well as daily refreshments and snacks provided in each session, which the kids enjoyed and benefited from,” said Leslie.

Joshua Lisbeth, an eleven-year-old standard five student from the San Pedro Roman Catholic School, shared his insight on the fly-fishing program. “My interest in fly fishing started when my dad took me fishing one day. I enjoyed it so much that my dad started taking me more often on weekends, and it became one of my hobbies. One day, my teacher asked me and some classmates if we would join the Fly-Fishing Summer Camp program. She explained how it worked and what it was about. I immediately wanted to sign up, but my teacher told us that we needed permission from our parents first. After lunch, I asked my mom, and she talked to my dad. They both agreed to let me join, which got me excited. I want to be a fly fisherman when I grow up, so I’m eager to see what I will learn during the summer camp program.”

This year, the Kids in Action Summer Camp Program will consist of 13 groups who will be working along with the following establishments: Ambergris Divers, Scuba Schools, Chuck and Robie’s, Juan Guillen, Ramon’s Village, Elite Divers, Island Divers, Amigos del Mar, Scuba Steve, TNT Dive and Snorkel, Mike Snorkel and Fish, Bradley’s Snorkel and Fish, and Omar’s Fishing Group. “All together, they are a group of people who have come together as one, forming a crew to help young ones channel their positive energy during leisure time when they are out of school. The goal is to ensure seventy-four kids are happy and engaged in positive activities this summer,” ended Leslie.

Upon finishing the two-week Kids in Action summer camp program, each participant will receive a certificate commemorating their adventure.