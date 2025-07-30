Annual Diving Program Certifies New Generation of Divers in Toledo District

A scuba diving summer program in Punta Gorda Town, located in the Toledo District, recently concluded with 15 young participants completing their Open Water Diving certification. The youth were guided by a team of dedicated instructors, including San Pedro-based PADI professionals Everette Anderson and Enes Ramirez, along with Punta Gorda native Ched Cabral. Supporting the team were assistant instructor David Thomas Cal, dive master Marleni Emilian Edwin, and logistics coordinators Philip Vernon and Gene Lopez.

This marked the third annual scuba diving summer program, organized in partnership with the Toledo Institute for Development and Environment (TIDE), U.S.-based non-profit Access to Opportunity, and Xbox.

Instructor Anderson, who operates Belize Diving Adventures in San Pedro, has been a consistent contributor to the initiative. “Without hesitation, I accepted the invitation from Mr. Cabral to fulfil his vision of giving back to his birthplace,” said Anderson, who praised the program for introducing children from rural mainland communities to the art of scuba diving.

Running from July 4th to 24th, the program offered both theoretical and practical training. Most participants, many of them students, attended classroom sessions where they learned the fundamentals of scuba diving, the significance of marine ecosystems, and how to handle diving equipment safely. Instructors emphasized clarity and understanding before moving into the hands-on portion of the course.

On July 19th, participants paused their training to take part in community service, including a coastal cleanup to remove debris and garbage.

The practical sessions took place from July 25th to 27th, beginning in a pool setting where students practiced using their gear in a controlled environment. They then ventured out to dive in the Caribbean Sea, exploring the vibrant waters off Seal Caye and Tom Owens Caye, located at the southern tip of the Belize Barrier Reef within the Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve.

Cabral, who operates Reef Adventures in San Pedro, expressed pride in returning to contribute to his community. “I relocated to San Pedro seeking better opportunities,” he said. “After success, I believe it is my obligation to return to my birthplace and share my expertise. I’m honored to work with Access to Opportunity and provide this opportunity to our future generation.”

TIDE’s Program Director, Caroline Oliver, praised the initiative and expressed hope for its continuation in 2026. She highlighted that the newly certified divers can now explore Belize’s marine ecosystems and may even join TIDE’s community research teams. Oliver noted that some past participants have gone on to pursue careers in marine biology.

Though Punta Gorda is geographically distant from Belize’s primary dive tourism hubs, such as Placencia, Caye Caulker, and San Pedro, programs like this continue to raise environmental awareness and inspire a new generation of marine stewards.

Organizers extend their gratitude to all who supported this year’s program. Special thanks go to sponsors and partners: Access to Opportunity, TIDE, PADI, and DAN World.