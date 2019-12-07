Seaweed Mariculture Project to be Launched in Belize

The Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE) supported by The Nature Conservancy Belize (TNC) has secured a grant through the Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility, Phase 2 of Compete Caribbean, within the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the development of the Belize Seaweed Mariculture Project.

The overall objective of this project is to:

i. support increased fisheries productivity for traditional fisherfolks in Belize through the development of sustainably farmed seaweed;

ii. heighten the sector’s competitiveness and assist in the maintaining of product quality;

iii. ensure the effective use of channels to reach premium buyers, nationally and internationally.

iv. support employment in fisheries that will empower women and other persons in fishing communities who are being displaced by the impact of climate change.

These initiatives are intended to tackle current challenges in the seaweed industry in Belize such as capacity gaps that exists amongst traditional fisherfolks, changes in the marine environment that has resulted in decreased fishing income and the depletion of marine resources resulting from overfishing and other destructive fishing methods.

The launch will be held at Robert’s Grove Beach Resort in Placencia Village, Stann Creek on Wednesday November 27th at 10:30am.

The public and media are especially invited to attend this event.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS