Annual Rotary District Conference held on Ambergris Caye

The 29th Annual District 4250 Rotary Conference celebrated the diverse and united Rotary family in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, from April 25th to 27th. The event was a testament to the strong community and connection between participants from the Rotary Clubs across Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras. In addition, special invited speakers from Mexico, the United States, the Dominican Republic, and Argentina shared the experience.

The Grand Caribe Beach Resort hosted the conference, which was attended by all the Rotary Clubs from Belize, including the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye. The club supported the event’s organization and participated in various activities along with the other clubs.

The opening ceremony of the conference saw the special attendance of San Pedro’s Mayor, His Worship Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Honourable Anthony Mahler, the Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez, and the Rotary District Governor, Maria Price. This year’s theme was ‘My Rotary, My Passion.’ The conference was dedicated to the late Past District Governor, Rotarian John Searle, who pioneered Belize’s aviation and tourism industry development.

At the ceremony, island Rotarian Pete Davis introduced Mayor Nuñez for his welcome address. The Mayor described Rotary as a home where diversity is celebrated, integrity is upheld, and fellowship knows no boundaries. “This conference serves as a testament to the remarkable impact we can make together and the boundless potential that lies ahead,” said Nuñez. He added that it was a time of reflection for achievements, a time for sharing ideas and best practices, and a time for renewing the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others.

Minister Mahler recognized the work of Rotary International. He said the club unites leaders and professionals from around the globe for humanitarian work. “Here in Belize, our 11 Rotary Clubs are committed to making a positive impact in the areas of health and education,” Mahler said. “Rotary’s efforts have touched countless lives.” Mahler highlighted and united Belizean spirit, which aligns with Rotary’s mission of service above self, from grassroots initiatives to large-scale projects.

Representing Rotary International President, Argentinian speaker, and Rotary International Past District Governor Celia Cruz, Giay commended all Rotarians, particularly the Belizean clubs, for their hard work. She congratulated current District Governor Price and highlighted that joining Rotary is a way to give back to the communities and the world. Giay also paid her respects to the late Searle.

District Governor Price thanked everyone at the conference and encouraged fellowship to make a difference and increase hope in the world. “This is a time to make connections, to explore innovative ways, and to address the challenges facing our communities. Together, we can make positive change and leave that lasting impact,” Price said. She added that Rotary continues to evolve to meet every changing need of society, and through their unwavering dedication and commitment, they have made a meaningful difference in the world.

Throughout the event, other speakers spoke on Rotary’s impact and the importance of serving. These included former Belize City Mayor Darrel Bradley. He delivered inspiring remarks and encouraged those who have yet to become part of the Rotary family to do so. The formalities also included receptions featuring Belizean cuisine and performances highlighting Belizean culture. Participants could also take tours to see the beauty of Ambergris Caye’s coast. The conference ended with a masquerade party and fireworks show at Sunset Caribe Resort.