New Horizon SDA gets murals painted courtesy of the Island Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, USA, recently painted beautiful murals on the walls of the bathrooms at the New Horizon SDA Primary School. The artists Sarah Parker and Debbie Graniel aimed to showcase all aspects of Belize to the children, including the sea, flora, and positive quotes to motivate them throughout their lives.

The refurbishment of the school bathroom began in early March, with supplies ordered in February. The work began on March 14th, and the team started by power-washing the bathroom walls and removing excess dirt and old paint. They also added a staff bathroom and made sure it was handicapped accessible. Their task was to replace and repair the school toilets and add fixtures to the bathroom.

Rotary Paints is an annual event where Rotary Clubs across Belize paint in their communities for beautification. The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye has worked on several other projects, including partnerships with Hope Haven Children’s Shelter, San Pedro Public Library, and New Beginnings Preschool.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye commended the San Pedro Town Council, specifically Marina Kay, for their support, without which this project would not have been completed. They also work with community partners such as Diego Castellanos, Castillo’s Hardware, and Trusted Island Supply. Rotary’s mission is to strengthen community service for future generations, promote integrity, serve others, and advance world understanding.

The Rotary Club of the Ambergris Caye believes in taking real commitment and vision to solve some of the world’s most complex and pressing problems. They share the responsibility to take action to improve communities. They have collaborated with many positive activities and campaigns on the Island to help the community, including the Island Donors Squad IDS, blood drives with the Ambergris Hope Hospital, and the Belize National Blood Transfusion services to increase the donor population and mobilize emergency blood drives.

If you would like to help make a more significant impact on the community and residents of the Island or get involved in future projects, please get in touch with the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofAmbergrisCaye/.