Belize Bank opens a branch in Caye Caulker

On Thursday, April 18th, Belize Bank Limited (BBL) marked a historic occasion as it celebrated its new branch’s official inauguration in Caye Caulker. They are thrilled to become a part of the vibrant community and, as a team, are dedicated to an exceptional banking experience. The newly inaugurated branch is located on Couples Street.

Seleny Villanueva Pott, Caye Caulker Village Council chairwoman, and branch manager Imer Cordova addressed the inauguration. Pott explained that the community and the island are rapidly expanding and growing. She said that the bank’s physical presence adds many benefits to the growing island since it is a stable institution that provides a stable economy.

In the interview, Cordova said, “The Belize Bank has opened a full-service branch. As you are all aware, we are now operating and will provide a wide range of services for all Caye Caulker residents. As part of our financial inclusion, vision, and commitment to the country of Belize, the opening addresses the rising demands for financial services in this popular tourist destination, benefiting all residents.”

The building where the bank is currently situated was in the making six years ago but experienced several delays. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about the first delay. Post-COVID, there has been an increased rise in the tourism sector on the island, and there was a shortage of available properties. They are glad that it all worked out. “On Thursday evening, Belize Bank Limited officially inaugurated its Caye Caulker Branch, bringing its services to residents of the Caye Caulker community,” said Cordova.

Services available include personalized checkbooks, free deposit books, free mobile banking, free online banking, free monthly statements via online banking, and more. Their opening hours for Caye Caulker will be the same as those nationwide, Monday through Friday, 8AM to 3PM.

BBL is the first and oldest bank in Belize. As it continues to grow banking operations in the country, its goal is to enhance value for individuals of domestic and international customers by delivering first-rate financial services that are innovative and high-quality.