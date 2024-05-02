Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Cup continues with fun games on Sundays

The second round of the Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Cup occurred on Sunday, April 28th at 10AM at the Honourable Louis “Cuz” Sylvestre Sporting Arena. The tournament aims to promote softball and prepare athletes to compete on and off the island. Councilor Adaly Ayuso and her San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee team lead the competition.

Two games were played on Sunday, with the first match between Team Mampis and Lil Sharks Senior starting at 10AM. Mampis began with a good lead, but as the game winded down, Lils Sharks Senior took the lead, closing the game with a 10-6 victory.

At noon, the San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks faced off against the formidable Team Crushers. The Crushers, living up to their name, displayed a fierce competitive spirit, dominating the game and securing victory with an 11-1 score after over two hours of intense play.

As the Mayor’s Co-Ed Cup progresses, the teams eagerly vie for the top spot. Currently, the Crushers and Lil Shark Seniors teams are leading the pack. However, the journey is far from over. Mampis and SPHS Sharks will have another opportunity to showcase their skills on Sunday, May 5th. We encourage everyone to come out and support their favorite team, as your presence and cheers make a significant difference. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, ensuring a fun-filled day for all.

Organizers thank the teams and softball fans for their support. Follow their Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/dkmKT for updates on sporting events.

Softball is one of the most popular sports in San Pedro. During the national competition on March 20th, the SPHS male team competed in the National Secondary Schools Sports Association Softball Championship. They faced the best secondary schools from across the country. Despite such a challenging competition, the island team emerged victorious and returned home with the top trophy of the tournament.

Organizers hope island athletes will develop their talents by hosting these tournaments and learning more about sportsmanship.