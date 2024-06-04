Team Crushers and Lil Sharks Senior heading to finals in the Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball tournament

After weeks of intense softball games at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, the Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Cup ends with the tournament’s finals set for June 16th. The two teams competing for the championship, Team Crushers and Lil Sharks Senior, have shown exceptional performance throughout the regular season, earning their place in the tournament. Both teams continued their winning streak during the second round of semi-finals on Sunday, June 2nd, securing their spot in the finals.

The first match between Team Crushers and Mampis commenced at 10 AM. It was a fierce contest, with both teams pushing their limits. Despite the Crushers’ consistent performance, Mampis widened the gap after their eighth run. The match concluded with a 13-8 victory for Mampis; however, in the overall score, Crushers emerged as the winners with a cumulative score of 19-18.

The second game, a clash between Lil Sharks Senior and San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks, commenced shortly after midday. From the beginning, the Lil Sharks Senior team asserted their dominance, stealing bases and scoring runs precisely. They quickly established a lead that seemed impossible for SPHS Sharks. Despite SPHS Sharks’ valiant efforts, the Lil Sharks Senior team continued to widen the gap. Each round was a testament to the players’ skills and determination, undeterred by the scorching heat. Lil Sharks Senior maintained their lead and secured their spot in the finals against Crushers with a final score of 9-3 over SPHS Sharks.

The tournament will take a brief hiatus as the teams gear up for the championship match on Sunday, June 16th. The finals will also feature a game for third place between Mampis and SPHS Sharks. The softball extravaganza will kick off at 3PM at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena with the third-place match, followed by the championship game. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual observer, organizers invite you to participate in this thrilling event, cheering on your favorite teams. It’s a promise of an evening filled with talent, excitement, and a celebration of sportsmanship.