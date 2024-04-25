San Pedro’s Mayor’s CO-ED Cup kicks off

The Mayor’s CO-ED Softball Competition kicked off on Sunday, April 21st at 10AM at the Honorable Louis “Cuz” Sylvestre Sporting Arena, with young and senior softball athletes participating. Councilor Adaly Ayuso and the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee organized the event.

The event opened with a friendly match between the island’s softball academy team, “Lil Sharks Kids,” and teacher Bood’s Belize City softball team, “All Saints School.” According to Ayuso, the Lil Sharks Kids are part of a training academy to develop young softball talent. “They train every Sunday. So we decided to arrange this friendly match so they can learn more about the game firsthand and gain exposure and experience to competitive matches,” said Ayuso.

After the opening match, the tournament’s first round of matches started with four senior teams competing. The first match between Team Crusher and Mampis was tight, ending in a 6-0 marginal victory for the Crushers. Next, the Lil Shark’s senior team took on the San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks. Even though the SPHS Sharks gave their all until the last moment of the game, the final score of 15-4 points favored Team Lil Shark’s Seniors.

“It was a fun Sunday. We want to thank the teams, friends, and family for coming out and making it fun. We hope events like this will continue to encourage the development of our island athletes and provide a means for recreational activities,” commented organizers.

The tournament will continue Sunday, April 28th, beginning at 10AM, with Team Mamphis taking on Lil Shark’s Seniors, followed by SPHS Sharks playing against the Crushers. Depending on the results, a third round of games will be determined. Everyone is invited to come and support their favorite team; food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Organizers thank the teams and residents for coming out and making the event fun. For more updates and details on sporting events, please visit the office San Pedro Town Council Sports page at https://shorturl.at/DIMX2.