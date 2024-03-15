Northern Highschool Soft Ball Regionals on the Island: SPHS boy win champions title

The Ladyville Technical High School’s female softball team and the San Pedro High School’s male softball team have won the championship titles at the National Secondary School Sports Association (NSSSA) Northern Softball Regionals. The main event took place on Saturday, March 9th, at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Complex in Ambergris Caye. The tournament featured male and female teams from San Pedro High School, Escuela Secundaria Technical Mexico (ESTM), Orange Walk Technical High School, Corozal Community College, Bishop Martin High School, New Hope High School, and Ladyville Technical High School. All the teams competed to represent the Northern Regionals at the NSSSA National Softball Championship.

The first games of the day began shortly after 10 AM with the female division. In the first round, the girls of San Pedro High School fell short against Ladyville Technical High School with 17 points, then scored only 20 points. However, San Pedro High School still made it to the finals and will head to the national tournament.

Fans from the different schools cheered loudly as Ladyville Technical High School girls took on the team from San Pedro High School. Even though San Pedro High School came in second place in the competition, they still represented their school well and defeated ESTM, who came in third place. Ladyville Technical High School proudly advanced to the National Championship game as the regional winner with a final score of 20 points.

In the male division, Ladyville Technical High School placed third by defeating Bishop Martin High School in a 17 to 9-point game. The first and second-place games were postponed to Wednesday, March 13th, at the Rogers Stadium in Belize City. The teams that competed in the regional finals were San Pedro High School boys and Orange Walk Technical High School boys. The winner of the male championship match was San Pedro High School, which scored a total of 6 points, leaving Orange Walk Technical High School to settle for second place with a total of 5 points.

At the end of the tournament, each team was presented with a trophy, and the defeated teams hoped to do better next year. Following the trophy presentations, the tournament MVPs were announced.

The Ladyville Technical High School’s females and the San Pedro High School‘s boys will represent the north at the upcoming NSSSA National Softball Championship Tournament, which will be held later in March in the capital city of Belmopan.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all teams on a successful tournament and wishes both winning teams’ good luck at the National Tournament.