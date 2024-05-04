SPHS wins 3 Golds at National Secondary Schools Sports Association championships

The San Pedro High School Region athletes won 3 Gold medals, 3 Silvers, and 5 Bronze, among 31 medals won by the Northern region at the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) athletics championships hosted by the Anglican Cathedral College at the Marion Jones Stadium in Belize City on Friday afternoon and Saturday, April 26-27th.

The Central Region won the most Golds, 22, 17 Silver, and 7 Bronze, while the South won the most medals, 59, including 20 Golds, 23 Silver, and 16 Bronze. The North won 31 medals, including 10 Golds, 7 silver, and 14 bronze. The West won 24 medals: 2 Golds, 6 Silver and 16 Bronze.

On Friday afternoon, Brandon Quijano won the first Gold for San Pedro High in the senior 800 meters in 2:14:62, with Carlos Melendez of Sacred Heart College taking Silver in 2:15:55, and Julina Cho Tech’s Ruben Pop claimed the Bronze in 2:20:84.

On Saturday morning, SPHS’ Brandon Quijano ran 4:51.43 for Silver in the senior 1,500m, while GTHS’ Albert Lemus won Gold and SHC’s Carlos Melendez took the Bronze.

On Saturday morning, Izabel Usher won SPHS’ 2nd Gold in the senior discus at 21.52 meters, while King’s College – Taja Tillett took Silver at 21.23m, and SHC’s Reeda Seguro claimed the Bronze at 20.11m.

On Saturday afternoon, Alysha Reymundo anchored the junior 4x400m relay with CCC’s Odieree Bautista, Yara Mourad, and Frenie Vasquez to win SPHS’ 3rd Gold in 5:02:12, while the Southern girls took Silver in 5:08.22, and the Western girls claimed Bronze in 5:42.10

Reymundo also won Silver in the Junior 4x100m relay along with CCC’s Odierre Bautista, Yara Mouroud, and Kaley Ciego in 59.15 secs, while the Central girls won the Gold and the West took the Bronze.

SPHS Reymundo, Heidy Meza, Kiarah Noralez, and Brianie Saravia won Bronze in the Senior 4x100m relay in 1:01.19 minutes. Reymundo ran 5th in 19:45.24 in the 3-kilometer run, which Julian Cho’s Dinora Coc won in 14:07.17 minutes, and JCTHS Elisha Rash took Silver in 14:12.42; Reymundo also ran 4th in the 1,500 meters in 7:16.65 on Saturday morning.

SPHS Kylen Castillo cleared the bar 1.75m to win Silver in the senior high jump, Dario Cruikshank of Wesley College won the Gold, and IHS’s Dantay Green claimed the Bronze.

SPHS’ Heidy Meza claimed the Bronze in the senior long jump at 4.11m, while the Central girls won the Gold and Silver. Heidy Meza won her 2nd Bronze senior Triple Jump at 8.96m.

SPHS Jayroud Gongora claimed the Bronze in the Junior javelin at 34.10m, and SPHS’ Jaheem Martinez claimed the Bronze in the senior discus at 23.76m, while CCC’s Erwin Zetina won Gold at 27.23 meters.

Elwin Glenn ran 4th in the 5-kilometer run in 21:23.43, while the JulianaCho boys won the Gold and Bronze, and the West took Silver.

SPHS Keyden Shay Bowen ran 4th in the 100m in 12.28 seconds.

SPHS Zsapphirrah Coleman threw the 3-kilogram shot 8.43m, and Savaun Samuels competed in the senior shot put but did not medal.

Celvin Euceda of the Ocean Academy on Caye Caulker claimed the Bronze in the junior discus at 23.20m.