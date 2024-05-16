Island league rolls into its seventh week of games

The Island Football League (IFL) is in its seventh week of season, with twelve teams competing for the championship. With only four more weeks left in the tournament, the race for the coveted Championship title is intensifying.

Teams participating in this weekend’s game match included Conquerors FC, Sea Bulls FC, Terror Squad FC, Shark Shooters FC, G Strikers FC, Alai FC, Sharks FC, Vince Assassins FC, Joker Football Club, SPHS FC, Black Sails FC, and Ambergris Hope FC, who are looking to secure a win and climb the leaderboard.

The matches ran from Thursday, May 9th, to Saturday, May 11th, at the Ambergris Stadium, with an entrance fee of five dollars. The event is organized by the San Pedro Town Council and spearheaded by Councilor Adaly Ayuso and the San Pedro Town Council Sports. The tournament engaged the island’s youth and senior players through football, one of the most popular sports in the Ambergris Caye.

The Conquerors FC, currently leading the anticipated championship match, have shown their mettle in the tournament. In a nail-biting match, they overcame the strongest teams, leading with a 19-point score. This season, Conquerors FC is defending its title and is determined to secure and win the game again, setting the stage for an exciting showdown in the upcoming matches.

The Island Football League is gearing up for another exciting round of matches on Thursday, May 16th, starting at 7:00pm. The G-Strikers will clash with the Black Sails FC, followed by a game between Conquerors FC and Sharks FC. On May 17th, the Terror Squad FC will face off against the Vince Assassins FC. The anticipated weekend action will conclude on Saturday, May 18th, with a game between Ambergris Hope FC and Sea Bulls FC.

The San Pedro Town Council Sports invites everyone to join in the excitement. The entrance fee is $5 and a variety of snacks and refreshments available for purchase during the games. For more updates and details, visit the official Facebook page of the San Pedro Town Council Sports at https://shorturl.at/wzBO1