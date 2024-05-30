Island Football League approaching quarter-finals

The Conquerors Football Club (FC) is setting the pace as the Island Football League approaches the quarter-finals. The defending champions currently lead the standings with a formidable total of 25 points. Their performance has been exceptional, and they are determined to secure the championship again this year.

Trailing behind Conquerors FC is Seabulls FC with 24 points and Terror Squad FC in third place with 22 points. The recent matches from Thursday, May 23rd, through Saturday, May 25th, saw five games at the Ambergris Stadium. In Thursday’s first set of games, Seagulls FC crushed Vince Assassins FC 5-0. The second game of the evening saw Conquerors FC defeating Joker Futbol Club 6-3.

On Friday at 7PM, Terror Squad FC terrorized Black Sails FC 5-0. The Terror crew dominated the game from start to end without giving their opponent any opportunity. The second game was at 9PM. G Strikers FC took on Shark Shooters FC. The game was action-packed but ended goalless 0-0. On Saturday, there was only one game at 9PM between Sharks FC and Alaia FC. There were no winners in this match after it ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Island Football League is set to ignite the excitement this week with another round of football matches commencing on Thursday, May 30th. The first match will be the Sea Bulls FC vs the G Strikers, kicking off at 9PM. On Friday, the heat continues with a showdown between Conquerors FC and Shark Shooters FC at 7 PM. The second game for the evening at 9PM will see SPHS FC facing Vince Assassins FC. The round of games culminates on Saturday, June 1st, with the first game at 7PM between Black Sails FC and Sharks FC. The second match for the week in the Island Football League promises to be a thriller featuring Joker Futbol Club against Terror Squad FC.