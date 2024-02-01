Conquerors FC take the Island League championship

On Saturday, January 27th, Conquerors Football Club (FC) became champions of the Island League tournament after defeating Terror Squad FC 1-0. Organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports and held at the Ambergris Stadium, the final match saw a packed venue of football fans eager to see the new tournament champion.

The tournament saw the participation of 12 teams. They included Conquerors FC, Terror Squad, Sharks FC, Shark Shooters, SPHS Sharks, Sea Bulls FC, Alaia FC, Joker Futbol Club, G Strikers, Vince Assassins FC, Ambergris Hope FC, and Black Sails FC.

The tournament started in September 2023 and was divided into Groups A and B. Team Conquerors topped Group A throughout the competition, while Terror Squad maintained a lead in Group B. The tournament experienced some delays, with games extending to early 2024. On January 5th and 6th, the quarterfinal matches occurred between Terror Squad versus Vince Assassins, Joker Futbol Club versus G Strikers, Conquerors versus Sea Bulls, and Alaia against Team Sharks.

The results from the quarterfinals saw Terror Squad, Joker Futbol Club, Conquerors, and Sharks advancing to the semifinals. The first round of seminal matches was held on January 12th, and the second on January 19th. The top teams emerging from the semifinals were Terror Squad and Conquerors, heading to finals.

On January 27th, the Ambergris Stadium was packed with fans anticipating the outcome of this last match in the Island League. For the first 45+ minutes, there were no goals. The game was intense, with both teams trying to break through the defence and score. However, the teams retreated to the lockers goalless at the end of the first half. The second half kicked off after a halftime show by the San Pedro High School band on the field.

A few minutes into the match’s second half, the Conquerors found the break they had been working hard for. After a long pass from the center of the field into the goal area, Roberto Nah beat both the defence and goalkeeper and then, with a right strike, netted the match’s only goal. There were only closed attempts by Terror Squad to even the score without any success. Conquerors also had the opportunity to widen the gap in the score, but it remained 1-0 until the long whistle blew. The 1-0 final score was enough for Conquerors to reign as champions of the Island League’s 2023 season.

An award ceremony followed, and the winning teams received their trophies, while each player received their medals. Individual awards were also issued to players and technical staff of the teams.

Organizers thanked the participating teams, supporting parents, and football fans. They hope to host another tournament soon again.

