Island Football Academy starts receiving applications

Set to start on February 24th, the San Pedro Football Academy is now accepting registration applications for interested children. The sports project is open to all youth (male and female) ages 5-13, and registration starts on January 28th, which includes two sets of jerseys, one for training and the other for the scheduled matches.

To register, parents can contact the organizers, Ada Cordova at 611-6356, Councillor Adaly Ayuso at 611-9691, and Guillermo Rivero by calling 627-8561. The academy will train students and divide them into different categories. This includes Under 7, Under 9, Under 11 and Under 13. The training and games will occur at the Ambergris Stadium south of San Pedro Town.

During their debut in February 2023, 70 children registered. The stadium held a ceremony, and the participants received sporting gear and official training kits. Councilor Ayuso spearheads the program with the portfolio of sports at the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). The Councilor noted that she is happy to start such a project to benefit the island’s young children who love football. This is one way to invest in the island youth and provide them with a platform to explore their sporting talents.

The first day of the football academy includes formalities, and participants meet their coaches. Afterward, there is a family day, and games are held. Different teams are formed, and the first day of the activities becomes a fun introduction to the lessons. According to organizers, the program is conducted throughout the year, and are happy to bring it back for a second time.

The idea is to host annually at any given time, regardless of the authorities at the SPTC. The plan is for the program to operate for many years and help young San Pedro athletes develop their skills in football.

