2024 San Pedro Football Academy and Mundalito Tournament kicks off

On Sunday, March 3rd, the 2024 edition of the San Pedro Football Academy and Mundialito Tournament was launched at the Ambergris Stadium. The San Pedro Town Council Sports organized the sporting programs and was supported by Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nunez and Councilor Adaly Guerrero Ayuso.

The sports project is open to all youths (male and female) from ages 5-13. The registration started on Sunday, February 24th. All participants were given two sets of jerseys for training and the other for the scheduled Mundialito matches.

The first day of the Football Academy included a short opening ceremony, and participants got to meet their coaches. Afterward, there was a family day, and some games were held to introduce participants to the sport. The different teams for the Mundialito tournament were also formed.

According to organizers, the program is conducted yearly, and they are happy to bring it back for a third time. The program’s overall goal is to operate for many years and help young San Pedro athletes develop their football skills. Ayuso stated she is happy to start such a project to benefit the island’s young children who love football. “This is one way to invest in the island’s youth and provide them with a platform to explore their sporting talents.”

Parents can register with the organizers, Councilor Adaly Ayuso at 611-9691 and Ada Cordova at 611-6356. The academy will train students and divide them into different categories. This includes kids under 7, Under 9, Under 11 and 13. The training and games will occur at the Ambergris Stadium south of San Pedro Town.

In the 2023 Football Academy, 70 children registered.

