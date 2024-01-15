San Pedro Town Council Sports working on the 2024 sports calendar

The San Pedro Town Council Sports is planning the upcoming 2024 sports calendar. The schedule of activities aims to provide the many talented island youth with the opportunity to explore their sporting strength. When the calendar is confirmed, it will include a set of sports disciplines with different sporting activities to choose from.

Well-known island athlete Ada Cordova headed a meeting to discuss the sporting options. The island sports enthusiast has previously represented her hometown and the country by playing with the Belize female senior national football team. Cordova shared that they are still ironing out the final details in the schedule they hope to offer about eight disciplines.

While all activities are yet to be confirmed, she shared, “Some of these will include football, basketball, volleyball, track and field, and even fishing, to mention a few.” Cordova said that it will be shared with the island community once it is complete and approved.

These different activities aim to develop other sporting talents on the island and keep the youth busy and away from negative influences. San Pedro is known for being a community deeply rooted in sports, and with the inauguration of the Ambergris Stadium in May 2017, several tournaments and programs have been organized.

Some include female football camps designed to improve and encourage female players in San Pedro. Another significant accomplishment was a football academy introduced in February 2023, benefitting 70 children. This sporting tradition on the island has seen many of these athletes participating in local, national, and international tournaments.

The organizing team is excited to start the schedule of activities for this year. They look forward to working along with San Pedro’s sporting family. Organizers also look forward to working with stakeholders, hosting fun competitions, and further improving the local sporting committee.

