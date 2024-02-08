Sports Expo offers a wide range of activities for island youth

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye is known for its sporting community, with great athletes often representing the island nationally and internationally. As such, the current San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has taken initiatives to provide opportunities for future athletes to explore their skills. A sports expo held last weekend at Central Park saw booths offering the opportunity for children to sign up and be part of several activities after their school time.

These booths included football, track and field, and even martial arts. A booth also offered the opportunity to sign up for an upcoming 5k and 10k run to support the non-governmental organization ‘Empow.Her’. The expo included the participation of the Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center, which advises on sports injury treatments.

Councilor Adaly Ayuso indicated the event was well attended, and several families took their little ones to sign up for the activities of their choice. Most of these sporting activities take place at the Ambergris Stadium.

The most popular is the Football Academy, which is set to start on February 24th and has been accepting applications. The football activities are open for children (male and female) ages 5-13. In the academy, training is provided, and there are scheduled matches as well.

Well-known island athlete Kian Trejo trains those participating in the track and field section. Trejo has represented the island and country in the Triathlon discipline several times.

These events aim to engage the island youth and provide them with the encouragement and resources to explore their sporting abilities. Organizers hope to host these annually at any given time, regardless of the authorities at the SPTC. The goal is for these programs to operate for many years and help young San Pedro athletes excel in sports. For more information on upcoming sporting events, training, and programs, visit the San Pedro Town Council Sports page on Facebook or contact 611-9691.

