SPTC teams up with island footballer Ada Cordova for female football beach marathon

A female beach football marathon was held over the weekend of April 2nd with the participation of four teams. The sporting event was part of a series of weekend events planned for the island at the Boca del Rio beach park.

The activity, spearheaded by Deputy Mayor Adaly Ayuso in charge of the portfolio of Events and Sports at the SPTC and well-known footballer Ada Cordova started shortly after noon. Despite a beating sun, the beach football marathon went well, and three teams managed to grab the competition’s top prizes.

Team Invaders took third place, followed by Team Veterans in second place. First place went to Team Ocean Girls, who proved to be the most formidable team of the day. All teams received medals, trophies, and cash prizes. Councilor Jose Castellanos, who is also into sporting events, said it was a fruitful event. As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, more activities will occur for the island youth. He hinted at a male beach football marathon next.

Following the marathon, the dozens of supporters watching the games took advantage of the sunny day and spent time on the beach with friends and family. There was music and plenty of food and drinks for purchase.

