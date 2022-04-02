National Female Football Team prepares for international match against Aruba

While the Belize Male National Football Team recovers from the 3-0 defeat against Cuba on March 27th, the Senior National Female Football Team is preparing to face Aruba on Wednesday, April 6th. The match will occur in the capital city of Belmopan at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) stadium starting at 4PM.

The senior female squad counts with the reinforcement of San Pedro’s midfielder Tanya Teul. The island footballer is a veteran with the national team and is proud to return to training camp and help the Lady Jaguars emerge victorious on Wednesday. The team collectively stated that they were not just playing but going for the big win.

Male Jaguars’ unexpected defeat against Cuba

The male national team hosted the Cuban national team on Sunday, March 27th, to an international friendly match at the FFB stadium. The game did not turn out as expected, and many Belizeans were shocked by the results. Team Belize could not score a single goal and could not prevent the Cuban team from scoring. The Cuban national team emerged victorious 3-0 over the Jaguars at the end of the long whistle.

As the male team recoups and gets ready for future games, the female team is now asking Belizeans for their support by attending the match on Wednesday. After the match against Aruba, the Lady Jaguars will face Barbados on April 12th, in Santo Domingo, Dominical Republic.

