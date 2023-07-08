Three island female footballers join the UB Black Jaguars headed to the VIII Central American University Games

Islanders Caroline Sersland, Tanya Teul, and Dennisa Pineda traveled on Saturday, July 8th, to El Salvador along with their colleagues from the University of Belize (UB) Black Jaguars football team to participate in the VIII Juegos Deportivos Universitarions Centroamericanos (Central American University Games). The National University of El Salvador will host the regional sporting event held from July 11th through the 15th in the country’s capital. The competitions will see universities from Central America competing in ten different sports disciplines with more than 1,700 athletes.

The UB Black Jaguars is among the 24 regional public universities participating in the Central American Higher University Council. The Belizean delegation will only join in 11-a-side football and track and field. The other disciplines include chess, athletics, basketball, karate, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, and taekwondo.

The UB Black Jaguars count with three exceptional players from San Pedro Town. Sersland, Teul, and Pineda have excelled in sports competitions over the years, and their talent has not gone unnoticed. Pineda and Teul have represented the country abroad on different occasions. One of their recent international participations was as part of the ‘Lady Jaguars,’ Belize’s senior national football team, in February 2022. They competed at the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football, known as the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, held in San Salvador, El Salvador. Sersland is another talented player who proved to be an outstanding athlete from her days at the San Pedro High School and later with the San Pedro Pirates female football. Sersland, Pineda, and Teul aim to give their best and make UB and the country proud.

The Belizean delegation thanked the sponsors who helped them prepare to participate in this regional tournament. These include the San Pedro Town Council, the San Pedro Town Sports Committee, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Social Security Board, RF&G Insurance Company Ltd, Belize Roadway Construction Ltd, Belmopan Sports Council, and the Football Federation of Belize.

