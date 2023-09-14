Belize nabs its first three points in the CONCACAF Nations League after defeating French Guiana

The national football team, the Jaguars, are returning home with three points on the ongoing Nations League under the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football, known as CONCACAF, after defeating French Guiana 2-0 on Tuesday, September 12th, in that country’s capital city of Cayenne. The Jaguars had previously been on the island of Martinique, where they fell short against St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2-1. The top teams will participate in the upcoming Gold Cup in the United States of America.

Belize’s first match was on September 8th against St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Belizeans back home thought it would be an easy game for the Belizean squad. However, even with an early goal in the 17th minute of the first half via a long shot, it was not enough for Team Belize to secure the win. At the end of the long whistle, the Jaguars had to settle for a 2-1 defeat.

On Tuesday, September 12th, the Jaguars faced French Guiana, determined to win this match and bring home at least one victory. During the first half of the game, Belize made several attempts to score, but they were all futile. French Guiana proved to be a formidable and complicated opponent, and at the end of the first 45+ minutes, the match’s halftime ended goalless.

In the second half, Belize increased the pressure on the home team and began beating down on their defense. The Jaguars got a break during the 63rd minute, and with a header from Jordi Polanco, Belize scored its first goal. Four minutes later, Angelo Capello, who plays in the United Kingdom, took on the French Guiana’s defense and managed to blast a left shot, defeating the goalkeeper. Belize was now 2-0 over the South American team. French Guiana made a few attempts to score but were not successful. The Jaguars also tried to widen the gap, but at the end of the match, they emerged victorious with a 2-0 game score.

With this win, Belize has secured second place in Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League. St. Vincent

and the Grenadines are currently in first place in this group. The Jaguars are now preparing to host Bermuda on October 13th and French Guiana on November 17th at the Football Federation of Belize stadium in the Capital City of Belmopan.

