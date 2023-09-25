Female National Football Team takes on Bonaire today; San Pedrana joins the team

On Monday, September 25th, at 7:30PM, the Belize women’s national football team will take on Bonaire at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Stadium in the Capital City of Belmopan. Among the players from across the country playing in the team, San Pedro, Ambergris Caye is represented by Dennisa Pineda, one of the team’s goalkeepers.

The games are part of the qualifying road to the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association or CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. Belize’s women’s national team, nicknamed ‘Lady Jaguars,’ is in Group C, and this is their second match. On Independence Day, September 21st, they faced Aruba, winning 2-0 at the FFB Stadium in Belmopan. With this victory, the national female team is leading in Group C with three points over the other participating countries, Aruba, Bonaire, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Belizean football community has commended the positive result on Independence Day, and the national women’s team has been preparing to deliver another win this Monday. The visiting team from Bonaire, located off the Venezuelan coast in the southern Caribbean, traveled to Belize on Saturday, September 23rd, to be in the country on time for today’s match.

The Lady Jaguars take every match seriously, and the team’s technical staff has garnered the best players from around the country. Among one of the goalkeepers is San Pedro’s Dennisa Pineda, who also plays for the University of Belize (UB) Black Jaguars. Pineda is no stranger to the Lady Jaguars, as she played with them in February 2022 during the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in San Salvador, El Salvador. In July of this year, Pineda again represented the country abroad, in El Salvador, with the UB Black Jaguars. The Belizean female team joined more than 1,700 athletes as they competed in the VIII Juegos Deportivos Universitarios Centroamericanos (Central American University Games).

With experienced players like Pineda, some football lovers said the Lady Jaguars have a good chance to represent Belize at the 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The prestigious football tournament is set for February 20th through March 10th of 2024 in the United States of America.

