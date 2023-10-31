Belize Lady Jaguars defeat Turks and Caicos 3-0

Belize’s female senior national football team, Lady Jaguars, scored their fourth win in the CONCACAF Women’s Road to Gold Cup after defeating Turks and Caicos 3-0 on Monday, October 30th. The critical football match was held at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) stadium in the Capital City of Belmopan. Team Belize is League C’s leader with 12 points over Aruba, Bonaire, and the Turks and Caicos.

The ball started rolling at the FFB stadium at 7:30PM. The first minutes proved difficult for the Lady Jaguars as Turks and Caicos were in a very defensive mode. They continued pushing and trying to break the Turks and Caicos barrier. The first half was about to end when the home team was issued a spot-kick call. This was the break Team Belize was waiting for, and mid-fielder Kaite Jones, who plays in Tennessee, United States of America (USA), scored the first goal for her team in the 44th minute.

In the first minutes of the second half, Belize scored a second goal in the 48th minute when Khalydia Velasquez, aided by a long cross, defeated both the Turks and Caicos defense and goalkeeper, nailing the 2-0 lead. To seal the match, in the 52nd minute, Jones scored the third and last goal via a powerful header off a corner kick. With this win, the Belizean team is closer to advancing to League B on the road to the women’s Gold Cup taking place next year in the USA.

The Lady Jaguars have impressed Belizeans at home and abroad with their outstanding performance in the tournament. The past three victories include 2-0 over Aruba, 3-0 over Bonaire, and before the match on Monday, they walked over Turks and Caicos 6-0.

Team Belize are now getting ready for their final matches. On November 30th, they will face Bonaire, and on December 4th against Aruba.

