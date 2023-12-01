Lady Jaguars net another big win in their journey to CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Belize’s female senior national football team, Lady Jaguars, claimed first place in Group A after defeating Bonaire 5-1 on Thursday, November 30th. The match took place at the Stadion Antonio Trenidat in Rincon, Bonaire. This is the fifth consecutive win for the Belizean female team in the 2023 CONCACAF Women-Road to Gold Cup.

As leaders in Group A, the Lady Jaguars have now qualified to continue their journey to participate in the upcoming Gold Cup in the United States of America in the summer of 2024. The match in Bonaire saw the first goal for Belize in the 18th minute of the first half by Khalydia Velasquez. She managed to follow an initial tipped save that slid off the crossbar. Velasquez did not miss the opportunity and swooped in to push the ball into the net. Bonaire responded in the 28th minute, tying the game 1-1 with a solid right-footed kick by Vurgy-Ann Visers near the goal post.

Team Belize regained the lead in the 41st minute with a right-footed goal by Captain Sabrina Eiley. At the end of the first half of the match, the Lady Jaguars retreated from the pitch with a strong 2-1 lead over Bonaire.

The second half of the game saw an even more aggressive Belizean squad. Eiley netted the team’s third goal in the 49th minute. She skilfully rounded Bonaire’s goalkeeper, Rose Engelhart, and finished from an acute angle, opening the score gap to 3-1 in favor of Belize. Belize’s fourth and fifth goals came from Carlene Tillett in the 81st and 90th minutes for a final 5-1 game score.

The Lady Jaguars continue to impress Belizeans at home and abroad with their outstanding performance in the tournament. The senior female national team is now preparing for their final match set for December 4th against Aruba.

