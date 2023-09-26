Senior Female National Football Team, Lady Jaguars beat Bonaire 3-0

The Belize female national football team, ‘Lady Jaguars,’ won their second game on the road to the

Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association (CONCACAF) 2024 Women’s Gold Cup tournament. The Lady Jaguars hosted the female team from Bonaire on Monday, September 25th, at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Stadium in the Capital City of Belmopan, where they overcame the visiting team with a solid 3-0.

Team Belize took control of the match from the start, making close attempts to open the score against

Bonaire. Those attempts almost materialized into a goal, but Bonaire’s goalkeeper kept the ball from

passing the goalpost. In the 33rd minute, the Lady Jaguars overcame Bonaire’s defence as the first half

approached its end. A cross ball reached Belize’s Mikhaila Bowden, who, without any obstacles, netted

the first goal for Belize. At half-time, the Lady Jaguars retreated to the locker rooms with a 1-0 lead.

Belize’s control of the ball game was also visible in the second half of the match. Just two minutes into

the second half of the game, the Lady Jaguars were dangerously charging toward Bonaire’s goalpost.

Striker Khalydia Velasquez took on the defence, and although the goalkeeper blocked her first shot, she

did not miss the rebound, netting Belize’s second goal. Velasquez was back in the 64th minute, scoring

the third goal with a hard left kick. A fourth goal was achieved for the home team but was called off by

the referee.

At the end of the long whistle, the Lady Jaguars emerged victorious 3-0 over Bonaire. The female

national team now has six points and continues to lead in Group C of the competition. The other

matches will see Team Belize facing the Turks and Caicos Islands. This victory was celebrated by

everyone attending the FFB Stadium and Belizeans across the country. They wish the senior female

national team all the best in their upcoming matches as they try to qualify to represent Belize at the

2024 Women’s Gold Cup in the United States of America.

