PLB Opening Season starts; San Pedro Pirates not participating

The 2023 Opening Season of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) kicked off over the weekend, hosting games nationwide. The teams participating in the new football season include PLB’s Closing Season champions Verdes, Altitude, Progresso FC, Police United, Benque United, Port Layola, Wagiya SC, and Bandits. Unfortunately for island football fans, the San Pedro Pirates Football Club will be absent this season.

The first matches occurred on Saturday, August 5th, and Sunday, August 6th. The results of week one showed three teams leading, each with three points. They include Progresso FC, Altitude, and Police United. Verdes and Benque United could only accumulate one point in this first week. Port Layola, Bandits, and Wagiya have zero points.

The sports action continues this weekend with matches across the country. While the island’s premier football club, the San Pedro Pirates, will not participate in this year’s season, former players will join in the national tournament. Horace Avila, Andir Chi, and Kyle Budna have joined Progresso FC from Orange Walk Town.

San Pedro Pirates officially announced on July 3rd that they would be absent from the current season. In a press release, they thanked their sponsors, fans, players, and technical staff for all their support and commitment. They noted that they were taking a break to rebuild, reconstruct, and renovate the club. San Pedro’s participation in PLB’s Closing Season next year is still not confirmed.

