Island Football Youth League ends with two champions

On Sunday, May 7th, the football teams Young Stars FC and Benifica FC became champions in the U-15 and U-17 divisions, respectively, following the San Pedro Football Youth League championship games. The tournament saw eight teams competing to be the best in each category while developing their talents in the sport.

Held at the Ambergris Stadium, the tournament was organized by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), Councillor Adaly Ayuso, and the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee. The competition aimed to engage the island youth via football which is one of the most played sports in San Pedro. The football action started at 2PM with eight teams competing for the championship. They included Terror Squad Jr, Young Strikers, Boca Bombers Jr, Shark Shooters Jr, Young Stars FC, Conquerors Jr, and Conqueror Jr 2.

The first matches were for the third place in the competition. In the U-15 division, Boca Bombers Jr took home the third title after overcoming Shark Shooters Jr. While under the U-17 category, Terror Squad could not seal a win, and Young Strikers was declared the third-place winner at the end of the game.

The championship matches followed next in the U-15 group. Conquerors Jr. came to the pitch determined to win as they faced team Young Stars FC. The action-packed game saw the best of each team, but there could be only one winner in the end. When the long whistle was heard, Young Stars claimed the championship with a solid 3-0 victory.

In the U-17 category, another Conquerors team sought to become champions. They faced team Benifica, and although they had a promising start, Benifica crushed them. They dominated the match and emerged victorious with a solid 5-1 against the Conquerors.

Afterwards, and award ceremony took place. The winning teams received trophies and each player a medal. There were also individual awards issued to players and technical staff of the teams.

Organizers thanked the participating teams, supporting parents, and football fans. They hope to host another tournament soon again. They thank the SPTC, the Football Federation of Belize, and Advance Sports at the Sagebrush Belize.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS