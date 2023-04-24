PLB semi-finals start this weekend; San Pedro Pirates to face Port Layola

The semi-finals of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) start this weekend with matches involving the last teams remaining in the league’s closing season. One of them is San Pedro Pirates, who, after overcoming Benque United over the weekend, will be traveling to Belize City on Saturday, April 29th, to face Port Layola.

The match on Saturday, April 22nd, saw the island’s premier football team traveling to Benque Viejo del Carmen, where they faced a strong Benque United at the Mashalleck Stadium. The home team was determined to hold on to the win, and in the 7th minute of the first half, Benque’s Jamil Cano opened the score. But three minutes after, San Pedro’s Horace Avila evened the score via a penalty kick. Avila would score a second goal for San Pedro Pirates in the 20th. The 2-1 lead rolled into the second half of the game.

Benque returned in the second half with slightly new gameplay. This worked, and Owen Sosa tied the match 2-2. However, before the long whistle, the island boys increased their lead with a goal from Mario Chimal in a play that defeated Benque’s defense. At the end of the match, San Pedro Pirates emerged victorious 3-2, leaving Benque out of the PLB’s semi-finals.

The other teams in the semi-finals include Verdes, Port Layola, and Progresso FC. The first round of matches this weekend in the journey to the closing championship will see San Pedro Pirates trying to seal a win against Port Layola in a home-away match in Belize City. Meanwhile, Progresso FC will travel from Orange Walk Town to San Ignacio Town to face Verdes.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS