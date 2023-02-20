Football Academy launched in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye

On Sunday, February 19th, San Pedro Town saw the launch of the local football academy. The sports program registered 70 children, all participating in the official ceremony of the program at the Ambergris Stadium, where they received sporting merchandise and their official training kits.

Councilor Adaly Ayuso spearheads the program with the portfolio of sports at the San Pedro Town Council. The event started at 9AM, and along with her committee, they presented the participating young players with their kits and healthy breakfast. Councilor Ayuso noted that she was happy to start such a project to benefit the island’s young children who love football. One of the parents, Xiomara Garcia, shared her happiness for this new project which will develop their skills and keep them away from trouble.

Following formalities, the event included a family day, meeting their coaches, and playing other games. One of those games was, of course, football. They formed different teams and had fun on their first day at the academy. According to organizers, the program will be conducted throughout the year. They expect it to operate for many years and help young athletes develop their talents in football.

The sports coordinator of the football academy, Ada Cordova, thanked the parents, the children and everyone who helped bring the project together. Cordova invites all children in the community interested in furthering their football skills to have their parents approach the SPTC at their offices on Barrier Reef Drive. The local sporting committee working with the academy welcomes any stakeholders wanting to become sponsors of the program in any capacity.

