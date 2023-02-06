San Pedro Pirates draw 2-2 against Altitude

The island’s premier football team, the San Pedro Pirates, remains at the top of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Championship despite the 2-2 draw against Altitude on Saturday, February 4th.

The match held at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence, Stann Creek, started rolling at 7:30PM in front of a packed stadium. Both teams made several attempts to open the score in the first 45 + minutes, but they were fruitless. As the first half of the game was winding down, San Pedro’s Mario Chimal almost scored the first goal but missed by a small gap.

The game became more intense in the second half as San Pedro Pirates Andir Chi scored the first goal in the 51st minute. Then ten minutes later, the stadium shook as Altitude fans celebrated the 1-1 draw netted by Miguel Garcia. Altitude took control of the game, pressuring to break the visiting team’s barrier that finally broke, and at minute 67th, Oscar Rodas scored for Altitude.

Altitude’s celebration abruptly ended when the referee granted Pirates a penalty. Louis Valdez took the shot and tied the game 2-2 in the 79th minute. The rest of the game remained scoreless.

The other PLB games over the weekend saw Benque Viejo United tying 1-1 with Port Layola. The Belmopan Bandits and Progresso FC played a scoreless game. Meanwhile, Verdes crushed Wagiya SC 3-1 on their home turf.

