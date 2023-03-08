San Pedro Pirates return home winless after playing against Progresso FC

The island’s senior football team, the San Pedro Pirates, travelled to Orange Walk Town on Sunday, March 5th, determined to net at least three points with a victory over Progresso Football Club. But after 90+ minutes on the pitch, the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

The game occurred at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk at 4PM. Even though both teams made close attempts at each other, neither could open the score. It was frustrating for the fans and groups as they gave their best to secure three more points in the Premier League of Belize’s (PLB) Closing Championship. At the end of the long whistle, it was a 0-0 game. With this draw, both teams only gained one point.

As a result, San Pedro Pirates dropped to second place in the PLB’s standings after being in first place for the past weeks. Verdes is now in first place following their 5-0 victory over Internacional Fubol Club (formerly Belmopan Bandits). With 17 points, Verdes is currently leading the PLB’s standings.

Port Layola is in third place. They crushed Wagiya SC 6-2. While PLBs Opening Season’s champions, Altitude defeated Benque Viejo United 2-1.

The action continues this weekend. San Pedro is once again travelling off the island. The island team is heading to Dangriga Town in the southern Stann Creek District to play against Wagiya SC on Sunday, March 12th. The game is at 4PM at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga.

