Street rehabilitation and paving reaches San Mateo

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has been working hard over the past few months to improve the streets and roads across the island. One of the areas that they are currently focusing on is San Juan, where they have paved and rehabilitated the streets to get rid of rocky and bumpy roads. The work in the San Juan area is almost complete and finished this week. After that, the rehabilitation and paving of roads will commence in the San Mateo area.

The San Pedro Sun recently spoke with Ernesto Bardalez, the councilor responsible for Road Works and Infrastructure, for more insights. Bardalez shared that the SPTC prioritizes the streets that would benefit the most residents and improve overall traffic flow. With the roads in the San Juan Subdivision almost complete, workers have begun to lay the groundwork for the paving of the road in San Mateo. “The decision to focus on the San Mateo area was driven by the requests of our residents, highlighting the importance of community input in our planning process,” said Bardalez.

Bardalez also mentioned that they will start work on the San Pedrito road leading to San Pablo soon after Belize Water Service (BWS) completes its work. The road is a primary transit point for regular commuters and service vehicles.

The upgrade of the streets, financed through the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) with support from the Ministry of Works, is rehabilitating the main trafficable streets and areas in Ambergris Caye, such as DFC, San Pedrito, San Juan, San Pablo, and San Mateo. Additionally, the SPTC has created new streetways in developing areas such as the Eiley and the Alice Sarge Subdivisions.

The SPTC would like to thank all residents for their continued support and patience as they work to improve the daily commute and lives of residents on the island. They advise all residents to take alternate routes to avoid disruption of the ongoing work while traversing the areas under construction.