Paving starts on main street in San Juan subdivision

The ambitious project to pave the main streets across the subdivisions of San Pedro Town continues, with works now beginning at the San Juan subdivision just north of the downtown area. A portion of the main street has already been paved, and work will commence on the other side, stretching north and ending by the Boca del Rio bridge.

San Juan is one of the subdivisions that has seen significantly deteriorated streets in the past, particularly during the rainy season. Several subdivision residents welcome the upgrade and hope other streets see attention. The San Pedro Town Council, which spearheads the project, has indicated that side streets will receive the attention needed as the road works continue. They also noted that these concrete streets will include drainage systems as the other project phases are completed.

While the paving heads north, with the last phase ending at the San Mateo subdivision, works are currently taking place on other streets south of downtown San Pedro. These include the Manta Ray Street along the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, which is being prepared for paving. Another mostly paved street is Seagrape Drive, starting from Caribeña Fuels’ southern station with Manta Ray Street.

The municipality infrastructural project has left the main arteries in areas such as Marina Drive, DFC, Escalante, San Marcos, San Pablo, San Pedrito, and sections of Bakka Town connecting with downtown San Pedro paved/cemented. At the end of the works, 7.5 miles will be upgraded, starting from Marina Drive, south of town, through the main streets of each subdivision and ending in the San Mateo area north of San Pedro Town.

The paving of the streets started on May 11, 2023, on Blake Street, south of downtown San Pedro. The road works were slightly delayed due to the extended rainy season last year; however, when the project is complete, the residential and commercial sectors of San Pedro will benefit.

