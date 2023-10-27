Residents from the San Juan subdivision affected by flooded streets

Several residents in the San Juan subdivision have voiced their discontent about the conditions of some of their streets. Some areas show flooded roadways, making driving or walking difficult. Those affected said they have contacted the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) for assistance to cope with the situation. They say they have not received any help while it continues to be a daily challenge for students and residents commuting.

While high tides may cause the flooding, residents in this and other areas of San Pedro still want to see some effort by the authorities on how they could address the issue. In San Juan, some residents who chose to stay anonymous shared that they have discussed the problem with the SPTC and the Area Representative to no avail. The resident said they are paying their property tax; thus, they want to see something done to try to fix the flooding situation affecting their lives. According to some of the affected, the problem is not only the inconvenience and unhealthy conditions flooded streets can cause, but some of these streets are near the lagoon, home to crocodiles. Residents in this area are also concerned about their children’s safety.

The SPTC is on a street rehabilitation project, paving/cementing 7.5 miles of road. This includes main streets in the subdivisions of Marina Drive, Escalante, DFC, San Pablo, San Pedrito, San Juan, and Boca del Rio, culminating at San Mateo. The project is currently underway in the San Pedrito area. Besides the main streets through these subdivisions, some side roads are also getting some rehabilitation.

Earlier this month, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said he is aware of the frustration expressed by residents living in some areas with deteriorated streets. “I know there are a lot of people that might be impatient when it comes to the roads in their areas, but once it is done, it will be a long-term plan so people can have their streets in a better condition,” he said. The Mayor added that they are working on the challenges with the road network and will try to address the issues as best as they can.

The affected residents in the San Juan area hope the respective authorities at the SPTC can visit the site and find ways to address their street problems. They want better services for their street infrastructure, which needs immediate attention.

The same concern was shared for some weeks by residents of the San Mateo subdivision. They complain about the difficulty of maneuvering through some of their streets. They shared with The Sun that their call for help was answered, and their roads are now in better condition.

