Road rehabilitation to soon start on Secret Beach Road

Over the past months, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has been busy upgrading the street/road networks across the island. These upgrades include an ambitious project to pave 7.5 miles covering subdivisions south of town, through downtown, and ending north by the San Mateo area. Other works include the rehabilitation of the southern road, which was recently completed. The next phase will address the conditions of the Secret Beach Road north of San Pedro, with work set to start on January 15th.

The Secret Beach area has been and continues to be one of the most visited areas on the island for recreational purposes. The popular location on the northwest coast of San Pedro can be accessed by boat and road. Most people use the road to get there, but it is not in the best conditions. The heavy rainfall registered in November and early December of last year significantly damaged the road. The seven-mile drive along the deteriorated road has become challenging, and tourists and locals have been complaining and asking for an upgrade.

The SPTC did some temporary work near the Christmas holidays when some areas of the north road became almost impassable due to the floods caused by the rains. Motorists heading north were advised to exercise caution, particularly in flooded sections of the road. A work crew identified damaged areas and temporarily fixed them while preparing for the upcoming long-term upgrades. The crew kept monitoring the road conditions during the rainy periods in December. With the expected decrease in rainfall, the SPTC hopes to efficiently address the situation with the Secret Beach Road and make everyone’s drive to the popular site pleasant.

The road rehabilitation also aims to increase safety for everyone driving to this part of the island. Waterways flank the road in some areas; thus, caution is always recommended when driving at night. The upcoming works on the road will not only make the drive less chaotic but also provide a much more reliable route that will deliver you to the famous Secret Beach letters on the beach and the island’s west coast.

