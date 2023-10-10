Paving of streets continues in San Pedro; upgrades approaching downtown

The work to pave 7.5 miles of roads/streets in San Pedro Town is underway. The project overseen by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) with support from the central government started back on May 11th on Blake Street south of San Pedro and has since covered streets in San Pablo, DFC, Escalante Marina Drive with the latest paving taking place at the entrance of the San Pedrito subdivision near downtown.

The upgrade on the main streets of these subdivisions is expected to be completed sometime next year. The pavement network stretches from the Marina area, where barges with goods to the island dock, then onto Marina Drive, and ends at the San Mateo subdivision north of the Sir Barry Bowen Bridge. The construction crews under Precast/RJB Construction have covered most of the southern portion of the project, giving final touches to streets in the Escalante, DFC, Marina Drive, and San Pablo subdivisions besides Blake Street, which was the first stretch to get the infrastructural upgrade.

At the entrance of San Pedrito, the works continue and the SPTC asks residents and motorists to be patient as the activity may disrupt the traffic flow. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said this will greatly benefit residents. “Once the streets are done, it is going to be a long-term plan so that people can have their streets in better conditions and improve the economic growth in their areas,” said Nuñez. He also asked residents of other subdivisions like San Juan and Boca del Rio to be patient as the street upgrades soon reach their areas.

Many islanders are happy with the long-awaited upgrades to the streets in their areas. They hope that one day, most roads on the island will get this type of attention as people believe it contributes to development. A resident from DFC, who wishes to remain anonymous, commented that such infrastructure even raises the value of their properties.

As this project continues, the SPTC invites the private sector to join this campaign to benefit San Pedro’s streets. They suggest that if there are certain streets that stakeholders think should be paved, they are welcome to visit the SPTC offices or Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez’s office to discuss a potential partnership to work together.

