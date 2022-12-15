Caye Caulker received material to rehabilitate streets, San Pedro roads a work in progress

The unprecedented rains over the past weeks have damaged roads in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker. To address the situation on our sister island, the Caye Caulker Village Council (CCVC) welcomed the provision of 50 loads of material facilitated by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH) for street rehabilitation.

The CCVC thanked the Chief Executive Officer in the MIDH, Victor Espat, for donating much-needed materials and acknowledged the efforts of the Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez, for transporting 20 loads of material to Caye Caulker. According to the CCVC, most of the material will be used to address the street conditions in the Bahia Area south of the island.

The streets in Caye Caulker are not concrete or paved like a large portion of the street network in San Pedro. As a result, they are highly impacted during heavy rainfall. Although in San Pedro, some of the streets are cement, the subdivisions around town experience issues with deplorable streets. This is one of the issues the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) continues to address. Over the past weeks, streets in Escalante and Marina Drive have been renovated; however, the recent rains have delayed some of the planned works.

Although the SPTC continues working on the streets, much more must be done. Some roads in subdivisions like DFC and near San Pablo have seen their streets turned into large pools of stagnant water. They hope the local authorities work on a long-term plan to make the island streets more resilient to inclement weather.

