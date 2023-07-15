Caye Caulker Village Council awarded by the Ministry of Rural Transformation

Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott and her team were awarded by the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government for their achievements in key areas and development in their village. The recognition is part of a program from the Ministry honoring villages and water boards nationwide.

The event occurred in the City of Belmopan on Thursday, July 13th, during the Ministry’s annual stakeholders recognition award ceremony. The yearly event recognizes key stakeholders and teams for their outstanding and significant contributions to pursuing the Ministry’s mission of providing services to Belizeans.

Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government Honourable Oscar Requena commended the Caye Caulker Village Council (CCVC) for their achievements. The CCVC is the only local government formed by a third party (outside of the traditional parties People’s United Party and United Democratic Party) called Generation Caye Caulker. Pott’s team was awarded for improving important areas such as accounts, infrastructure development, accessibility, and overall operations in La Isla Cariñosa.

Pott and his team are proud of the award and thank Hicaqueños for their continued support. They also thank the help of the Area Representative under the People’s United Party, Honourable Andre Perez. “We appreciate the recognition of our behind-the-scenes hard work and efforts of our entire team,” said Pott.

Other awards included Global IT Solutions, which recognized the contributions to the digitalization of the Labour Department’s Services. The Mayor of Benque Viejo del Carmen Town, His Worship Jorge Rosales was awarded for his outstanding leadership in advancing municipal management and development. The other award was for the Social Investment Fund’s continued support and funding to enhance potable water access to rural communities nationwide.

The award ceremony ended with everyone committing to continue working harder for their respective municipalities. The Honourable Requena supported all local governments across Belize and commended them for their community work.

