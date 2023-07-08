Department of Transport partners with Caye Caulker Village Council and Belize Police Department to Conduct Traffic Enforcement during Lobster Fest Weekend

The Department of Transport is partnering with the Caye Caulker Village Council and the Belize Police Department to conduct rigorous traffic enforcement in Caye Caulker during the Lobster Fest weekend from July 14th to 16th, 2023. The enforcement exercise will ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, with the overall goal of reducing road traffic incidents caused by driving under the influence of alcohol or reckless driving.

This year’s Caye Caulker Lobster Fest weekend is expected to be busy, with many residents and visitors expected to be on the public roads. To ensure the safety of all road users on the island, the authorities will be focusing on the following prevalent offences: speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license, excessive passengers, failure to produce a driver’s license, driving a motor vehicle without third party risk insurance, illegal parking, driving unlicensed motor vehicles, failure to use protective helmets when operating a motorcycle and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Department of Transport reminds all owners of electric motorcycles (scooters) that it is unlawful to operate such vehicles if they are not registered and licensed. Furthermore, drivers of these electric motorcycles must be in possession of a valid driver’s license with the appropriate class to operate a motorcycle.

All road users are urged to comply with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act and to cooperate with law enforcement officials during the exercise.

We wish all residents and visitors to Caye Caulker a safe and enjoyable Lobsterfest weekend and urge everyone to always prioritize road safety.

