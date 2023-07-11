San Pedro Lobster Crawl is in full swing

While in Caye Caulker and Placencia, where lobster celebrations occur this weekend, San Pedro Town launched festivities on July 3rd with the annual Lobster Crawl, with daily lobster-themed events taking place in various participating businesses across the island. Crawlers, both local and visitors, have indulged in their favorite lobster delicacies, from pizzas, ceviche, taco lobster, and curry lobster, to even lobster-shaped chocolate treats. These fun events will continue crawling for the rest of the week and end with the grand Lobsterfest block party on Saturday, July 15th, at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena (Saca Chispas field).

The first Lobster Crawl event occurred at Anglers Seafood Restaurant and Bar in downtown San Pedro on Monday, July 3rd, where lobster lovers enjoyed finger-licking lobster. In the evening, The Beach Bar at Caribbean Villas served delicious lobster appetizers and refreshments for a pleasant evening with the family. The event was serenaded by live performers on the beach.

The Lobster Crawl continued Tuesday, July 4th, the entire day and evening at Estel’s Dine by the Sea. The celebration coincided with the Independence Day of the United States of America. The event featured lobster platters, yummy Bar-B-Que, and live music performed by Bamboo Chicken Band, Michael Ferro, Bill Kelly, and Charlie Young.

The following day, the crawl continued at Someplace South during the day. Later that night, it was hosted at The Cork and Cooperage, serving thirsty patrons’ fine wine. On Thursday, July 6th, lobster lovers crawled into Fresh Express San Pedro on Coconut Drive. They enjoyed lobster grilled cheese, lobster roll dip, and lobster bisque, among other delicious options available that day. In the evening, the celebration moved to the beach at Blue Water Grill. The delightful lobster specials available that evening were enjoyed with live music by Chris DZ.

On Friday, July 7th, the Happy Island at Secret Beach north of San Pedro attracted more lobster fanatics who could not help themselves from tasting delicious lobster treats. Ak’Bol Resort and Restaurant hosted the evening Lobster Crawl with live music and signature lobster dishes.

The weekend brought the lobster crawl to Mesa Café on Saturday during the day. Breakfast and lunch were the favorite dishes, such as lobster scramble, lobster rolls, and even lobster tacos. Then at night, crawlers stood in line as they waited for a table at Elvi’s Kitchen on Pescador Drive. The choices on the menu included lobster poppers, lobster street corn, lobster crudo, and curry lobsters.

The lobster party continued Sunday at Pirates Not-So-Secret Beach Bar and Grill during the day and at 303 Belize at night. The lobster crawl fans enjoyed delicious lobster dishes, crafted drinks, and live music. On Monday, July 10th, the Lobster Crawl started with a party at Playa de Sala during the day and then a jamboree at the Nauti Crab at Boca del Rio that evening.

The daily festivities had a sweet twist on Tuesday, July 11th, when the anticipated event reached the Belize Chocolate Company. Crawlers enjoyed interactive lobster-themed games and lobster-shaped chocolate bars.

The lobster celebration continues in the evening at Pineapple’s on the Beach at Ramon’s Village Resort. For the remainder of the week, the lobster party will reach The Commons on Coconut Drive during the day on Wednesday, July 12th, and The Hut Barge Bar and Grill on Laguna Drive in the evening. On Thursday, the fun will be at 12 Belize Gift Shop during the day and Rain Restaurant and Rooftop Terrace in the evening. The Lobster Crawl will conclude on Friday, July 14th, with a day event at Palapa Bar and Grill in Boca del Rio and The Truck Stop north of San Pedro in the evening.

The Lobster Fest Committee reminds crawlers to use the Lobster Crawl Passports. Passport holders can collect stamps at every participating venue during the lobster events. Each stamp will entitle the passport holder to a raffle ticket and enter a raffle for a grand prize to be drawn at the Lobsterfest block party on Saturday.

