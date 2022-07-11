San Pedro Lobster Fest block party returns with a blast 

The first block party in honor of the lobster season since the COVID-19 pandemic was held on Saturday, July 9th, at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. The annual festivity included the highly anticipated week-long Lobster Crawl that culminated with a fantastic party, complete with gaily-decorated restaurant booths offering savory bites of lobster dishes, and unique cocktails to wash them all down. A highlight of the evening was a food and drink competition.

The celebration was so big that the venue changed from Central Park on Barrier Reef Drive to the Honourable Louis Sylvestre field. The gates opened at 5 PM, and in no time, hundreds of islanders flocked to the big party. Musical performances included the Panerrifix Steel Band, San Pedro Dance Academy, Dennis Wolfe, Denise Castillo, DJ Debbie, and the mighty Gilharry 7 band.

Black and White Restaurant takes top honors at Lobsterfest 2022

While islanders and visitors enjoyed the celebration, a group of judges consisting of Senior News Reporter of The San Pedro Sun Dion Vansen, photographer Jose Luis Zapata, Perlita Zapata, Chef Jennie Staines, Chef Amy Knox, and Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nunez took on the difficult task to decide on the most delicious dish and drink of the San Pedro 2022 Lobsterfest. With 13 offerings, the judges had their work cut out for them!

After a delicious time sampling the creative submissions, the judges handed over their scores to a team of tabulators. Winners were announced onstage in front of hundreds of lobster fanatics. In the drinks category, Estel’s dine by Sea took home the grand prize with their ‘Cherry Mojito.’ Vansen said it was like no other Mojito, with an explosion of fresh and fruity flavors.

In the food competition, Black and White Restaurant captivated the judges with their spectacular Lobster Hudut. Cooked in fresh coconut milk seasoned with herbs and spices, served with pounded plantain and traditional cassava bread and a side of white rice. Renowned island chef Staines was genuinely impressed with the dish. “From the moment I took that first bite, I knew it was a winner,” Staines told The San Pedro Sun. “When you are making a soup, lobster requires special care because it cooks so quickly. This lobster was cooked to perfection, and clearly, the chef knows their lobster!” Congratulations to Black and White Restaurant!

After awarding the prize for the best booth to Anglers Restaurant, a few raffles were held, with a handful of lucky winners going home with fabulous prizes.

As the revelers continued enjoying the evening, eating, drinking, and dancing, the San Pedro Lobsterfest Committee was acknowledged for their hard efforts in organizing another unforgettable event. All the hard work, dedication, and support of the volunteers and sponsors are highly appreciated.

Cheers to a wonderful Lobster Fest 2022, and see you next year!

